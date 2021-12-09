'Leadership matters': Ramiz Raja lauds Babar Azam for Pakistan's consistency

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja speaking during a video statement on December 9, 2021. — Twitter/TheRealPCB

Ramiz Raja lauds Pakistan's recent match performances.

PCB chairman says need to work on pitches in Pakistan.

He says plans to provide free internet to fans during PSL.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja on Thursday praised skipper Babar Azam for the Men In Green's consistency during the Bangladesh series and the T20 World Cup.

Pakitan whitewashed Bangladesh in their three-match T20I and two-match Test series after they were eliminated from the World Cup — where they only lost in the semi-finals against Australia, but remained undefeated in the group stages.

In a video statement, Raja said people called him a "catalyst" and asked him how was he able to turn around the team. "I always say that leadership matters in cricket."

"When you give confidence to the leader and allow him to make decisions, he shows ownership towards everything — team, performances, disasters. He becomes transparent and brave," Raja said.

The PCB chairman said when no one interferes with the captain's strategy, then they produce results.

"Before India's match, I had told the team that they should not worry about results," Raja said, and Pakistan followed the chairman's advice, as they defeated their arch-rivals in the T20 World Cup — making history.

'Pit stop'

The PCB chairman said it was important to give a free hand to the skipper so as to make him "fearless."

"But this is a pit stop, and we have a long way to go," he said, highlighting that his stint as the PCB chairman began tremendously.

Raja credited the team for their consistency, noting that they deserved being praised as they had to make quick decisions on the ground. "And we should not take Bangladesh as a light opponent, they defeated Australia and New Zealand."

Developing pitches

The PCB chairman said the country's pitches were "overkilled and overused", as he lamented that Pakistan lacked infrastructure and grounds, which were crucial for building a good team.

"Unless your pitches aren't good, your performance won't be good either."

Raja said there was a need to replicate international pitches in Pakistan, as the team could not prepare itself for matches in Australia, New Zealand, and other countries if it does not have good pitches at home.

The PCB chairman said he had "breaking news" for fans regarding pitches, which would be revealed in the coming days.

For the fans

Raja noted that there was a need to improve the fans' experience and announced that the PCB was trying to install free internet services at the stadium for the attendees during the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

"We will establish a station outside the grounds [...] we will also a find a commentator among you, I and another commentator will see whether you have the capability to become a commentator," he said.

The three principles

The PCB chairman said there were three principles that would take his chairmanship forward — organisational excellence, commercial excellence, and cricketing excellence.

"Until the time these sectors don't synchronise, you will not get a great product, and we want to prepare a strong product," Raja said.