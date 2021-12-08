Pak vs Ban: Sajid Khan inspires Pakistan to go in for the kill in Test against Bangladesh today

Mushfiqur Rahim walks away after being dismissed. Photo: AFP

Sajid Khan rattles Bangladesh's batting order by taking eight wickets.

Bangladesh fail to avoid follow-on.

Babar Azam "told every one of us to go in for the win," Sajid Khan had said a day earlier.

Right-arm spinner Sajid Khan has inspired Pakistan to seek yet another Test victory over Bangladesh after rain washed away almost a day-and-a-half of the Dhaka Test match.

Sajid Khan was arguably the player of the day on Tuesday when he took six important wickets as a beleaguered Bangladesh were held to 76/7 before bad light forced play to be stopped Tuesday.

Speaking after the day ended on Tuesday, Sajid Khan said skipper Babar Azam "told every one of us to go in for the win. Everyone did that. We attacked them and got rewarded".

"In the first match, the ball wasn't turning like this. Even when the ball turned there, the batsmen got time to cope with it," he added.

"The plan is to get these three wickets, send them to bat again and then bowl them out again."

When play resumed on Day 4 Tuesday, Pakistan lost two early wickets in when Azhar Ali and captain Babar Azam departed for the pavilion within a short span of time.

However, Mohammad Rizwan and Fawad Alam rose to the occasion and scored half-centuries to ensure the visitors stretched the total to 300 before Babar Azam declared the innings.

If Pakistan pull off a victory today, the Men in Green will whitewash the hosts 2-0.

Pakistan lead the two-Test series 1-0 after an eight-wicket win in Chittagong.

Pakistan playing XI

Babar Azam (captain), Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Sajid Khan, Nauman Ali, Shaheen Afridi

Bangladesh playing XI

Mominul Haque (captain), Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (wicketkeeper), Mahedi Hasan, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed