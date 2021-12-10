Alec Baldwin highlights the ‘good and bad times’ in first public event since ‘Rust’ shooting

Alec Baldwin has just accepted his first-ever public speaking engagement since the fatal Rust shooting.



The master of ceremonies led a human rights event in the heart of New York City this Thursday and it marked his first official public engagement since the October 21st fatal shooting on the set of Rust.

The actor attended the event alongside his wife Hilaria Baldwin and used the platform to pay homage to Bobby Kennedy while introducing his daughter Kerry Kennedy to the stage.

During the event, he was quoted saying, "Celebrate the extraordinary honorees, and we commit ourselves to… to peace, justice and compassion for those who suffer. That's what the United States should stand for."

Kennedy also thanked fans for attending the gala and claimed, "First of all, I want to begin by saying how really, really touched I am that Alec Baldwin came here to be with us."

During her thank you speech she also recalled the moment she met Alec for the first time and admitted, "Alec and I met at a cocktail party in New York in the 1980s and a few weeks later I called him and asked him to attend a tournament. He said yes.”

She even quipped, "He's been saying yes ever since. I think you must have missed the terrible twos because you just don't know how to say no.”

“He's there. He's there in good times and bad, in your good times and bad and his good times and bad, he always shows up. I'm so proud."