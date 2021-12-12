Princess Charlotte wins praise in new family photo, compared with Queen

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s daughter Princess Charlotte has left the royal fans in frenzy in the new family photo.



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted their card on their official social media handles, leaving fans gushing over the royal family, particularly Princess Charlotte.

They shared this year’s card with caption, “Delighted to share a new image of the family, which features on this year’s Christmas card.”

The adorable family portrait features Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3.



The royal fans also highlighted Princess Charlotte's resemblance to the Queen in family photo.

One fan commented, "Princess Charlotte reminds me so much of Her Majesty.”

Another said, "You can really see Queen Elizabeth in Princess Charlotte."

The picture was taken during a private family trip to Jordan.