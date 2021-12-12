 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Princess Charlotte wins praise in new family photo, compared with Queen

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 12, 2021

Princess Charlotte wins praise in new family photo, compared with Queen
Princess Charlotte wins praise in new family photo, compared with Queen

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s daughter Princess Charlotte has left the royal fans in frenzy in the new family photo.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted their card on their official social media handles, leaving fans gushing over the royal family, particularly Princess Charlotte.

They shared this year’s card with caption, “Delighted to share a new image of the family, which features on this year’s Christmas card.”

The adorable family portrait features Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3.

The royal fans also highlighted Princess Charlotte's resemblance to the Queen in family photo.

One fan commented, "Princess Charlotte reminds me so much of Her Majesty.”

Another said, "You can really see Queen Elizabeth in Princess Charlotte."

The picture was taken during a private family trip to Jordan.

More From Entertainment:

Megan Thee Stallion celebrates as she becomes a college graduate

Megan Thee Stallion celebrates as she becomes a college graduate
Kate Middleton adopting Princess Diana’s parenting tactics for kids: report

Kate Middleton adopting Princess Diana’s parenting tactics for kids: report
Prince Harry, Prince Charles’ relationship reaching a ‘breaking point’: report

Prince Harry, Prince Charles’ relationship reaching a ‘breaking point’: report
Kate Middleton’s ‘intimate photos’ branded ‘a game’: report

Kate Middleton’s ‘intimate photos’ branded ‘a game’: report
Prince Harry’s qualifications called into question: report

Prince Harry’s qualifications called into question: report
Amelia Hamlin stuns in cropped black tuxedo jacket and low-rise trousers

Amelia Hamlin stuns in cropped black tuxedo jacket and low-rise trousers
Kanye West, Drake settle beef with joint benefit concert: ‘it’s a dream’

Kanye West, Drake settle beef with joint benefit concert: ‘it’s a dream’
Tom Holland weighs in on plans for the future: ‘Maybe become a dad?’

Tom Holland weighs in on plans for the future: ‘Maybe become a dad?’
Why is Brad Pitt unwilling to date again?

Why is Brad Pitt unwilling to date again?
Cardi B tries new holistic healing approach to manage stress

Cardi B tries new holistic healing approach to manage stress
Who is Jana Duggar?

Who is Jana Duggar?
Machine Gun Kelly explains the real reason he’s changing his name for acting role

Machine Gun Kelly explains the real reason he’s changing his name for acting role

Latest

view all