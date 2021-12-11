Jason Momoa shares important announcement for ‘Aquaman’ fans

Momoa took to Twitter on Wednesday to share that production on the sequel has wrapped up

Aquaman star Jason Momoa on Wednesday made an important announcement for fans of the mega-hit franchise!

The 42-year-old actor took over the Aquaman Twitter on Wednesday to share that the second installment in the franchise, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, had finally wrapped up production in Hawaii.

“Oh man, that's a wrap, that's a wrap, Aquaman 2!" he was seen exclaiming in a video message.

The announcement was followed by Momoa taking to his own personal Instagram to update fans about “the last days in Hawaii” as he posed on a beach.

The production of the big-budget James Wan film was shifted to Oahu’s Hālona Beach Cove from the United Kingdom in mid-November.

The sequel of the 2018 hit Aquaman will see Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Temuera Morrison, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Patrick Wilson and Dolph Lundgren reprising their roles, while Indya Moore and Janu Zhao join as newcomers.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is slated to release on December 16, 2022.