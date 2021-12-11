 
Sci-Tech
Saturday Dec 11 2021
3 WhatsApp tricks that will take your messaging to the next level

Saturday Dec 11, 2021

A 3D printed WhatsApp logo and keyboard buttons are placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken January 21, 2021. — Reuters/File
More than two billion people use WhatsApp to connect with their peers, and after coronavirus' emergence, the use of the social media platform has increased.

Despite billions people using the messaging app, several users are still unaware that WhatsApp has a few tricks up its sleeves that come in handy while texting.

Quick shortcuts

Bold text

To emphasise or highlight something, people can make their text bold. It can also make a message stand out, which can be handy in group chats.

So, how do you make your text bold? Well, it's pretty simple — the asterisk sign goes between your text. *text goes here*

After this, your text will appear bold.

Italicise text

In a similar manner, you can also italicise your text — only the symbols will change.

You will add an underscore before and after the text — _text goes here_ — and then it will be italicised.

Strikethrough text

Striking through a message will help editors, writers, or any other person who wants to share text with their peers to signify that something is wrong, or should be ignored.

You need to add a tilde before and after the text — ~text goes here~ — and your text will be struck through.

