Saturday Dec 11 2021
PSL 7: Lahore Qalandars' David Wiese 'excited' after being retained

Lahore Qalandars all-rounder David Wiese plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League. — PSL/File
  • Qalandars retain all-rounder David Wiese for PSL 7.
  • Wiese "excited and  honoured" after retention.
  • Seventh edition of the PSL will start on January 27.

Lahore Qalandars have retained former South African all-rounder David Wiese for the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the cricketer is more than happy.

The Qalandars, who were the runner-ups in PSL 2020, have retained eight players — Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Wiese, Mohammad Hafeez, Ahmed Daniyal, Sohail Akhtar, and Zeeshan Ashraf — for the seventh edition.

Taking to Twitter, Wiese said: "Really excited and honoured to be part of the @lahoreqalandars family again for @thePSLt20."

Wiese joined the Qalandars in 2019 after leaving Karachi Kings and has now become an integral part of the squad due to his power hitting.  

The PSL draft for 2022 will be held at the High-Performance Centre in Lahore on December 12, with the event to kick-off at 3pm. Each side will come to the draft with a maximum of eight-player retentions from the last event.

The seventh edition of the PSL will start on January 27, with 34 matches scheduled to be played in Karachi and Lahore. The first match will be staged under the lights of National Stadium, where Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans will go head-to-head.

