 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Machine Gun Kelly explains the real reason he’s changing his name for acting role

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 12, 2021

Machine Gun Kelly explains the real reason he’s changing his name for acting role
Machine Gun Kelly explains the real reason he’s changing his name for acting role

Machine Gun Kelly gets candid about why he decided to change his name for his acting debut.

Kelly revealed his motivations while speaking with The Hollywood Reporter during a candid chat.

There he was quoted saying, "I think it's more just out of respect for the art."

"If you're looking at a Basquiat piece and you have feelings about him personally, is that fair to the art because of how you feel about him personally?"

He also went on to say, "There's music and then there's movies. I don't feel like being Inception in a person.”

“Like there's a character inside of a character inside of a character inside of a character. I'd rather it just be me playing a character in one world and then me playing a character in another world."

More From Entertainment:

Why is Brad Pitt unwilling to date again?

Why is Brad Pitt unwilling to date again?
Who is Jana Duggar?

Who is Jana Duggar?
Leonardo DiCaprio weighs in on hopes for ‘Don't Look Up’

Leonardo DiCaprio weighs in on hopes for ‘Don't Look Up’
Dax Shepard documents his nonstop ‘nonstop hiccupping’ marathon

Dax Shepard documents his nonstop ‘nonstop hiccupping’ marathon
Nick Cannon debuts new tattoo in honor of 5-month-old ‘angel’ Zen

Nick Cannon debuts new tattoo in honor of 5-month-old ‘angel’ Zen
Tom Holland finds it a miracle he can promote 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Tom Holland finds it a miracle he can promote 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'
Maria Sharapova calls Ben Affleck's former wife Jennifer Garner an epitome of class

Maria Sharapova calls Ben Affleck's former wife Jennifer Garner an epitome of class

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Christmas card to feature daughter Lilibet?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Christmas card to feature daughter Lilibet?
Olivia Rodrigo has an advice for fans who failed to get concert tickets

Olivia Rodrigo has an advice for fans who failed to get concert tickets

Billie Eilish delights fans ahead of her Saturday Night Live performance

Billie Eilish delights fans ahead of her Saturday Night Live performance
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez enjoy date night at Lakers game in L.A

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez enjoy date night at Lakers game in L.A
Madonna causes stir by photoshopping herself into daughter's swimwear shoot

Madonna causes stir by photoshopping herself into daughter's swimwear shoot

Latest

view all