Amelia Hamlin stuns in cropped black tuxedo jacket and low-rise trousers

Amelia Gray Hamlin showed off her elegance as she was joined by her older sister Delilah's boyfriend Eyal Booker at the unveiling of the Faberge X Game of Thrones Egg in Beverly Hills on Friday.

The 20-year-old model appeared to be a style queen as she rocked a black cropped jacket and low-rise trousers for the star-studded event.

She also wore black crop top beneath her chic outwear, flaunting her toned tummy.

The Scott Disick's ex-girlfriend completed her look with a pair of trendy square-toed boots and wore her long brunette hair in a middle part.



Amelia Hamlin was looking smashing with some sharp winged eyeliner and a muted nude lip.