Sunday Dec 12 2021
Amelia Hamlin stuns in cropped black tuxedo jacket and low-rise trousers

Sunday Dec 12, 2021

Amelia Gray Hamlin showed off her elegance as she was joined by her older sister Delilah's boyfriend Eyal Booker at the unveiling of the Faberge X Game of Thrones Egg in Beverly Hills on Friday.

The 20-year-old model appeared to be a style queen as she rocked a black cropped jacket and low-rise trousers for the star-studded event.

She also wore black crop top beneath her chic outwear, flaunting her toned tummy.

The Scott Disick's ex-girlfriend completed her look with a pair of trendy square-toed boots and wore her long brunette hair in a middle part.

Amelia Hamlin was looking smashing with some sharp winged eyeliner and a muted nude lip.

