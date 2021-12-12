 
pakistan
Sunday Dec 12 2021
Earthquake tremors felt in parts of Sindh, KP

Sunday Dec 12, 2021

Earthquake tremors felt in parts of Sindh, KP

A 4.1-magnitude earthquake was felt in Hyderabad, Kotri and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the wee hours of Sunday.

The magnitude of the earthquake was measured 4.1 on the Richter Scale as per the US Geological Survey. The tremors were felt at 5:27am this morning.

Several areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were also jolted by the earthquake. These include Swat, Shangla, Buner, Lower Dir, Upper Dir, Chitral and Malakand. These areas were jolted by the quake at 4.45am on Sunday morning. 

Residents across these cities panicked, and rushed out into the open spaces, reciting the Kalima and other verses from the Holy Quran. 

There are no immediate reports of any loss of life or property. 

