Kim Kardashian gushes over man who keeps her looking young

Sunday Dec 12 2021
By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Sunday Dec 12, 2021

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian extended love and sweet birthday wishes to the person who keeps her looking young.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared a heartfelt note for his friend and cosmetic dermatology doctor, Dr Simon Ourian on his birthday.

Posting a sweet photo with Simon, the mother of four said: “Happy birthday to the man that keeps me looking young!”.

Tagging Simon, she continued, “(I hope) Lol seriously besides being an artist and seeing things in totally different way than others, you are such a good person and friend.”

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian, who is currently dating Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, has reportedly filed to become ‘legally single’ and drop ‘West’ from her surname.

Kim had initially filed for divorce from Kanye West on February 19 this year after seven years of their marriage, citing ‘irreconcilable differences’.

