Kamran Akmal refuses to be part of PSL 7 after being picked in Silver category

Test cricketer Kamran Akmal raises his bat to the crowd in this PSL file photo.

Test cricketer Kamran Akmal on Sunday expressed unhappiness at being picked by Peshawar Zalmi in the Silver category of the draft for the Pakistan Super League's seventh edition and as a mark of protest announced he does not wish to be part of the tournament this time.

In a conversation on YouTube channel "Catch and bat with Kamran Akmal", the cricketer said: "Perhaps the team has no use for me anymore."



Akmal went on to say that PSL would do better to give a chance to younger players "rather than pick me in the Silver category".

The wicketkeeper-batsman said that when his category changed from Platinum to Gold last time, he was taken aback.

He said he believes he is deserving of the Gold category based on his performance "but they picked me in the Silver category".

"I do not think I should play in the seventh edition of the PSL," Akmal said.



Team officials looking to finalise the best possible combinations for the seventh edition of the PSL participated in the player draft for the tournament earlier in the evening, which was held at the National High-Performance Centre.



Three rounds took place for the Silver category. The final picks are shared below:







