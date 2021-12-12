PSL Draft 2022: Franchises make their picks for tournament set to begin next month

PSL 7 trophy on display at the National High-Performance Centre, in Lahore, on December 12, 2021. — Twitter/PSL

Much-awaited draft for PSL 7 is underway in Lahore.

More than 425 players from 32 countries have registered themselves for the draft.

For the 2022 event, the PCB has introduced the Right to Match Card.

LAHORE: Team officials are looking to finalise the best possible combinations for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) during the player draft currently underway at the National High-Performance Centre.



The action kicked off around 4pm and is expected to continue for the better part of the evening.



Platinum category



The first pick of the day, in the Platinum Category, was Fakhar Zaman, who has been chosen once more by Lahore Qalandars for its squad this year.



Other players chosen by franchises thus far include Tim David by Multan Sultans, Chris Jordan by Karachi Kings, Colin Munro by Islamabad United, Hazaratullah Zazai by Peshawar Zalmi and Jason Roy by Quetta Gladiators.

Diamond category

The Diamond category round saw Islamabad United pick Marchant De Lange, Multan Sultans pick Odean Smith, Karachi Kings pick Lewis Gregory, and Quetta Gladiators bag James Faulkner. Draft rules



Draft rules were shared earlier today by PSL on Twitter.

The updated pick order, in line with trades and retentions, was also shared a day earlier.



In the Platinum Category, Lahore Qalandars will have the first pick, followed by Multan Sultans, Karachi Kings, Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi, and Quetta Gladiators.

Each franchise can comprise up to 18 players, including three each in the Platinum, Diamond, and Gold categories, five in the Silver, two Emerging and up to two in the Supplementary categories.

For the 2022 event, the PCB has introduced the Right to Match Card. This means each side will have one card that they can utilise during the draft to pick a player originally released from their roster.

The retention, trade, and release window of the PSL 2022 closed on Friday afternoon with Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, and Peshawar Zalmi consuming their full allocation of eight retentions, while Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators retaining seven players each.

The tournament will start on January 27, with 34 matches scheduled to be played in Karachi and Lahore.



The first match will be staged under the lights of the National Stadium, where Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans will go head-to-head.



