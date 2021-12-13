When a star was born: Throwback to Shaheen Afridi's first over in international cricket

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi. Photo: AFP

As Pakistan waits to lock horns with West Indies in the first match of its three-match T20I series starting today (Monday) at the National Stadium, Karachi, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a throwback video from the tourists' last match played at the venue.

The video features the first international over of Pakistan's left-arm bowling sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi, who received immense praise for his spectacular performance in the match played in April, 2018.



Shaheen's show in his international debut for Pakistan got the cricketer international recognition as a star player.

Standing at an imposing six feet and six inches (1.98m), Shaheen Shah Afridi, the 21-year-old bowler, is the latest high-end product of Pakistan's fast bowling factory — left-arm division.

Shaheen also carries the same name of one of the country's iconic white-ball pioneers, Shahid Afridi, as well as inheriting his number 10 shirt.