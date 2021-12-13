Indian cricketers in fits as Harpareet Brar shares picture with 'Ariana Grande'

— Twitter

Punjab Kings all-rounder Harpreet Brar, who played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, gained attention by bagging wickets of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, and Glenn Maxwell in a match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Brar came to the limelight once again, but this time, by posting a hilarious selfie with American pop icon, Ariana Grande.



However, the selfie was unique as he could be seen standing in front of the TV with the singer, and not in person. People on Twitter did not let go of the chance to make memes on his picture and, as a result, the snapshot garnered some hilarious reactions.

“Selfie with @ArianaGrande," Brar said in the picture shared on Twitter.



The picture also grabbed the attention of former all-rounder, Yuvraj Singh, as well as his former teammate, Mandeep Singh. And just like fans, they couldn’t resist commenting on Brar’s post either.

Mandeep replied to the picture with a humorous gif.

Take a look at some of the tweets sent by fans

A fan also praised him.

“The man who destroyed RCB's dangerous batting troi,” a fan replied.



