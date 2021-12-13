 
sports
Monday Dec 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Indian cricketers in fits as Harpareet Brar shares picture with 'Ariana Grande'

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 13, 2021

— Twitter
— Twitter

Punjab Kings all-rounder Harpreet Brar, who played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, gained attention by bagging wickets of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, and Glenn Maxwell in a match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Brar came to the limelight once again, but this time, by posting a hilarious selfie with American pop icon, Ariana Grande.

However, the selfie was unique as he could be seen standing in front of the TV with the singer, and not in person. People on Twitter did not let go of the chance to make memes on his picture and, as a result, the snapshot garnered some hilarious reactions.

“Selfie with @ArianaGrande," Brar said in the picture shared on Twitter.

The picture also grabbed the attention of former all-rounder, Yuvraj Singh, as well as his former teammate, Mandeep Singh. And just like fans, they couldn’t resist commenting on Brar’s post either.

Mandeep replied to the picture with a humorous gif.

Take a look at some of the tweets sent by fans

A fan also praised him.

“The man who destroyed RCB's dangerous batting troi,” a fan replied.


More From Sports:

Pak vs WI: Watch Mohammad Rizwan's impressive half-century

Pak vs WI: Watch Mohammad Rizwan's impressive half-century
Pak vs WI: Pakistan thrash West Indies in first T20I

Pak vs WI: Pakistan thrash West Indies in first T20I
Watch: Hasan Ali loses cool during PSL press conference

Watch: Hasan Ali loses cool during PSL press conference
When a star was born: Throwback to Shaheen Afridi's first over in international cricket

When a star was born: Throwback to Shaheen Afridi's first over in international cricket

PCB appoints Faisal Hasnain as new chief executive

PCB appoints Faisal Hasnain as new chief executive

Pak vs WI: Men in Green to start as firm favourites against COVID-hit West Indies today

Pak vs WI: Men in Green to start as firm favourites against COVID-hit West Indies today
PSL 7 draft: Quetta Gladiators announce final squad for tournament

PSL 7 draft: Quetta Gladiators announce final squad for tournament
PSL 7 draft: Lahore Qalandars announce final squad for tournament

PSL 7 draft: Lahore Qalandars announce final squad for tournament

Pak vs WI: Nicolas Pooran confident of a good show against Men in Green

Pak vs WI: Nicolas Pooran confident of a good show against Men in Green

PSL 7 draft: Peshawar Zalmi announce final squad for tournament

PSL 7 draft: Peshawar Zalmi announce final squad for tournament
PAK vs WI: Watch Babar Azam display stellar wicket-keeping skills

PAK vs WI: Watch Babar Azam display stellar wicket-keeping skills

PSL 7 draft: Karachi Kings announce final squad for tournament

PSL 7 draft: Karachi Kings announce final squad for tournament

Latest

view all