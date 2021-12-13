 
sports
Monday Dec 13 2021
Pak vs WI: Watch Mohammad Rizwan's impressive half-century

Monday Dec 13, 2021

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan raises hands for his fans after scoring an impressive half-century against West Indies in the first T20I match at the National Stadium in Karachi. — PCB
Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan raises hands for his fans after scoring an impressive half-century against West Indies in the first T20I match at the National Stadium in Karachi. — PCB

Pakistani batter Mohammad Rizwan hit an impressive half-century against the West Indies at a time when the Green Shirts needed a player to stabilise the match after the early dismissals of Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman. 

Rizwan managed to score 78 runs in a total of 52 balls during the first T20I match at the National Stadium in Karachi.

With phenomenal 10 boundaries, the wicketkeeper-batter helped Pakistan fight back as he built up a partnership with young Haider Ali (68). 

Both the batters made crucial half-tons — just when the team needed it.

Pakistan were able to put up a massive 200-run total on the board despite losing early and intermittent wickets after the Windies' skipper Nicholas Pooran won the toss and put the Green Shirts to bat.

In the 15th over, Rizwan was dismissed for an impressive 78. 

