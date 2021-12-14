 
sports
Tuesday Dec 14 2021
By
Sohail Imran

PSL 7: Kamran Akmal takes exception to Ramiz Raja's 'inappropriate' comments

By
Sohail Imran

Tuesday Dec 14, 2021

Ramiz Raja, Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (left), Kamran Akmal wicket keeper and batter (Right). Photo: File
Ramiz Raja, Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (left), Kamran Akmal wicket keeper and batter (Right). Photo: File
  • "I can play for 10 years if I remain fit and put up strong performances," says Kamran Akmal.
  • Senior players have put in time and their efforts; their services should not be disregarded, says Akmal.
  • We are playing for our country and our league, says Akmal. 

LAHORE: Former Peshawar Zalmi batsman Kamran Akmal has criticised PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja's recent comments regarding the change of categories of certain players. 

Akmal, who was demoted to the Diamond category from Gold and finally to Silver, had announced he was withdrawing from PSL 7 in protest over the decision.

During a media interaction, the PCB chairman responded to Akmal's decision, saying that the PCB has to keep in mind "who will serve Pakistan cricket [in future]."

"[We have to see] which players will hold our future and those who play regularly and those who have a future [as cricketers in the years to come]. This will be the dawn of a new era," he had said. 

Raja had said that the PCB had introduced the categories to ensure the future of Pakistan cricket was preserved. He had said that players who were "budding superstars" of Pakistan cricket deserved more chances than those who were "excluded from the circuit". 

'I have always performed'

Kamran Akmal spoke to Geo.tv to respond to the PCB chairman's comments. 

"I have always performed, which is why the franchise chose me; I am not the type of player who would do an 'in out' like others, with all the runs I have scored in the league, money is not the issue, but I deserve better than being selected in [such a ] low category," Akmal said.

Related items

"Senior players have contributed time and effort; their services should not be disregarded; the PCB chairman's comments on the players and his conduct was not appropriate," he had said.

In another interview, Akmal told ESPN that he is aware that Ramiz Raja [PCB chairman] altered the categories and stated that restructuring them was not the franchises' responsibility.

The 39-year-old cricketer stated that he plans to continue playing for another decade if he stays fit and performs well.

Taking to Twitter earlier, Akmal had also thanked the Peshawar Zalmi players and CEO of the franchise for supporting him through "thick and thin". 

More From Sports:

Virat Kohli withdraws from South Africa ODI series for Vamika's birthday

Virat Kohli withdraws from South Africa ODI series for Vamika's birthday
Pakistan vs West Indies' first T20 match fails to draw huge crowd in Karachi

Pakistan vs West Indies' first T20 match fails to draw huge crowd in Karachi
Pak vs WI: Pakistan become first team to win 18 T20I matches in a year

Pak vs WI: Pakistan become first team to win 18 T20I matches in a year
India's Rohit ruled out of Test series against South Africa

India's Rohit ruled out of Test series against South Africa
Pak vs WI: Watch Mohammad Rizwan's impressive half-century

Pak vs WI: Watch Mohammad Rizwan's impressive half-century
Indian cricketers in fits as Harpareet Brar shares picture with 'Ariana Grande'

Indian cricketers in fits as Harpareet Brar shares picture with 'Ariana Grande'
Pak vs WI: Pakistan thrash West Indies in first T20I

Pak vs WI: Pakistan thrash West Indies in first T20I
Watch: Hasan Ali loses cool during PSL press conference

Watch: Hasan Ali loses cool during PSL press conference
When a star was born: Throwback to Shaheen Afridi's first over in international cricket

When a star was born: Throwback to Shaheen Afridi's first over in international cricket

PCB appoints Faisal Hasnain as new chief executive

PCB appoints Faisal Hasnain as new chief executive

Pak vs WI: Men in Green to start as firm favourites against COVID-hit West Indies today

Pak vs WI: Men in Green to start as firm favourites against COVID-hit West Indies today
PSL 7 draft: Quetta Gladiators announce final squad for tournament

PSL 7 draft: Quetta Gladiators announce final squad for tournament

Latest

view all