PSL 7: Kamran Akmal takes exception to Ramiz Raja's 'inappropriate' comments

Ramiz Raja, Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (left), Kamran Akmal wicket keeper and batter (Right). Photo: File

"I can play for 10 years if I remain fit and put up strong performances," says Kamran Akmal .

Senior players have put in time and their efforts; their services should not be disregarded, says Akmal.



We are playing for our country and our league, says Akmal.

LAHORE: Former Peshawar Zalmi batsman Kamran Akmal has criticised PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja's recent comments regarding the change of categories of certain players.

Akmal, who was demoted to the Diamond category from Gold and finally to Silver, had announced he was withdrawing from PSL 7 in protest over the decision.



During a media interaction, the PCB chairman responded to Akmal's decision, saying that the PCB has to keep in mind "who will serve Pakistan cricket [in future]."

"[We have to see] which players will hold our future and those who play regularly and those who have a future [as cricketers in the years to come]. This will be the dawn of a new era," he had said.

Raja had said that the PCB had introduced the categories to ensure the future of Pakistan cricket was preserved. He had said that players who were "budding superstars" of Pakistan cricket deserved more chances than those who were "excluded from the circuit".

'I have always performed'

Kamran Akmal spoke to Geo.tv to respond to the PCB chairman's comments.

"I have always performed, which is why the franchise chose me; I am not the type of player who would do an 'in out' like others, with all the runs I have scored in the league, money is not the issue, but I deserve better than being selected in [such a ] low category," Akmal said.

"Senior players have contributed time and effort; their services should not be disregarded; the PCB chairman's comments on the players and his conduct was not appropriate," he had said.

In another interview, Akmal told ESPN that he is aware that Ramiz Raja [PCB chairman] altered the categories and stated that restructuring them was not the franchises' responsibility.

The 39-year-old cricketer stated that he plans to continue playing for another decade if he stays fit and performs well.

Taking to Twitter earlier, Akmal had also thanked the Peshawar Zalmi players and CEO of the franchise for supporting him through "thick and thin".