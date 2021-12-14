 
Pak vs WI: Pakistan send West Indies to field first in second T20I

KARACHI: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and sent West Indies to field first in the second fixture of the T20 International at the National Stadium in Karachi on Tuesday.

The last fixture of the T20I matches is on Thursday, December 16, in Karachi.

On Monday, a dominating Pakistani side thrashed West Indies by 63 runs in the first fixture of the three-match T20I series.

In the first match, Windies' captain Nicholas Pooran won the toss and put the Green Shirts to bat first. Despite losing two important wickets early on followed by intermittent dismissals of the batsmen, Pakistan were able to put up an impressive 200-6 total on the board.

In the second innings, Pakistani bowlers were able to pick up quick wickets, with Shadab Khan taking three, Haris Rauf one, Mohammad Wasim four, Mohammad Nawaz one, and Shaheen Shah Afridi one.

Shai Hope (31) scored the most for the Windies, followed by Rovman Powell, who was able to contribute 23 runs to the West Indies' total of 137-10.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope (vice-captain), Darren Bravo, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr, Rovman Powell.


