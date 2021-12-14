Pak vs WI: West Indies chase 173-run target as Pakistan eye series win

West Indies' cricketers celebrate the wicket of Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam (not pictured) during the second T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and West Indies at the National Stadium in Karachi on December 14, 2021. — AFP

KARACHI: Pakistan on Tuesday handed over a 173-run target to West Indies in the second fixture of the T20 International at the National Stadium in Karachi.

At the beginning of the first innings, West Indies sent Pakistan's top batsman Babar Azam back to the Pavillion in the third over after the team scored 14 runs in the second fixture of the T20 International at the National Stadium in Karachi.



Meanwhile, Fakhar Zaman was also dismissed in the 5th over by Nicholas Pooran when the team had managed to put 50 runs on the scoreboard. Meanwhile, when the team had scored only 86 runs in the 12th over, Mohammad Rizwan was also bowled after contributing 38 runs to the overall score.

Pakistan also lost two more wickets, Mohammad Nawaz and Haider Ali, after scoring a total of 111 runs in the 15th over.

By the 20th over, eight of Pakistan's wickets had fallen as they put a total of 172 runs on the scoreboard.

Pakistan had won the toss and sent West Indies to field first.



The last fixture of the T20I matches is on Thursday, December 16, in Karachi.

On Monday, a dominating Pakistani side thrashed West Indies by 63 runs in the first fixture of the three-match T20I series.

In the first match, Windies' captain Nicholas Pooran won the toss and put the Green Shirts to bat first. Despite losing two important wickets early on followed by intermittent dismissals of the batsmen, Pakistan were able to put up an impressive 200-6 total on the board.

In the second innings, Pakistani bowlers were able to pick up quick wickets, with Shadab Khan taking three, Haris Rauf one, Mohammad Wasim four, Mohammad Nawaz one, and Shaheen Shah Afridi one.

Shai Hope (31) scored the most for the Windies, followed by Rovman Powell, who was able to contribute 23 runs to the West Indies' total of 137-10.

Squads



Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope (vice-captain), Darren Bravo, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr, Rovman Powell.



