 
world
Wednesday Dec 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Saudi Arabia introduces changes in Umrah policy

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 15, 2021

The Holy Kaaba. — Reuters
The Holy Kaaba. — Reuters

  • Ministry of Hajj and Umrah updates its coronavirus-related restrictions.
  • Announces Saudi citizens, foreigners aged 12 and above can acquire permits to perform Umrah.
  • Allows children below 12 years to visit outer courtyards of the Grand Mosque of Makkah and Masjid-e-Nabvi.

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's citizens and foreigners aged 12 and above can avail Umrah permits, as per the new regulations. 

A statement issued by the official Twitter account for the publication of news related to the Two Holy Mosques said: "The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has officially announced: those aged 12 and above from inside and outside of the Kingdom" to obtain permits for Umrah, Prayers in the Grand Mosque and Rawdah and Ziyarah provided the individual is vaccinated according to the requirements."

Moreover, children below the age of 12 years will also be allowed to enter the outer courtyards of the two holy mosques in Makkah and Madina, said the government. 

Related items

Last month, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah had updated their coronavirus-related restrictions by allowing foreigners to perform Umrah in the Grand Mosque of Makkah.

A statement issued in this regard said that the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has updated its vaccination requirements for Umrah pilgrims "coming from abroad".

According to the new requirements, the pilgrims travelling to KSA on an Umrah visa, who are inoculated with any vaccine approved by the Kingdom will be allowed to perform Umrah immediately, without having to quarantine upon arrival.

More From World:

US wants to enhance economic, commercial ties with Pakistan: Donald Blome

US wants to enhance economic, commercial ties with Pakistan: Donald Blome
US judge rejects Trump's latest bid to hide tax returns

US judge rejects Trump's latest bid to hide tax returns
US crosses 800,000 Covid-19 deaths

US crosses 800,000 Covid-19 deaths
Dutch schools to shut early for Christmas amid Omicron fears

Dutch schools to shut early for Christmas amid Omicron fears
Scientists on the ball for getting a grip on OCD

Scientists on the ball for getting a grip on OCD

Captain Jasbir Singh: A journey from India plane hijacking to ballot box

Captain Jasbir Singh: A journey from India plane hijacking to ballot box
Aircraft takes off with worker sleeping in cargo compartment

Aircraft takes off with worker sleeping in cargo compartment
Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% effective in final analysis

Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% effective in final analysis
UN head calls for action on 'killer robots' as Geneva talks start

UN head calls for action on 'killer robots' as Geneva talks start
Tsunami fears jolt Indonesia with 7.3-magnitude earthquake

Tsunami fears jolt Indonesia with 7.3-magnitude earthquake
Elon Musk named Time's 2021 'Person of the Year'

Elon Musk named Time's 2021 'Person of the Year'
Masks come off, rallies begin as India's COVID-19 patient load falls

Masks come off, rallies begin as India's COVID-19 patient load falls

Latest

view all