ICC Women's World Cup: Pakistan to face India on March 6

In this file photo, Pakistani batter in form at an ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match against rival India. Photo: Courtesy ICC

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 kicks off on March 4, 2022.

Pakistan will counter India in its opening match at Tauranga on March 6.

Over course of 31 days, total of 31 games will be played.

The Pakistan cricket team will counter India in its opening match at Tauranga on March 6 as the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 kicks off on March 4, 2022.



According to the schedule released by the ICC, hosts New Zealand will play against the West Indies on March 4, 2022 at Tauranga's Bay Oval to get the show on the road.



The first round of games will also feature two great rivals, with Australia locking horns with England at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Pakistan's schedule

March 6: Pakistan Vs India



March 8: Pakistan Vs Australia



March 11: Pakistan Vs South Africa

March 14: Pakistan Vs Bangladesh

March 21: Pakistan Vs West Indies



March 24: Pakistan Vs England



March 26: Pakistan Vs New Zealand



Over the course of 31 days, a total of 31 games will be played, with the eight teams vying for the coveted World Cup trophy.

The tournament will be held in six cities: Auckland, Christchurch, Dunedin, Hamilton, Tauranga, and Wellington.

Australia, England, South Africa, and India qualified for the tournament based on their performance in the ICC Women's Championship 2017-20, while New Zealand automatically qualified as hosts.

Bangladesh, Pakistan, and the West Indies were the final three nations to qualify for the World Cup following the cancellation of the Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier for 2021 due to COVID-19 related issues, the ICC stated.

The competition will be played in a league format, in which each of the eight teams will play each other once, with the top four teams qualifying for the semi-finals at the completion of the league round.

The first semi-final will be contested on March 30 at The Basin Reserve in Wellington, with the second semi-final (31 March) and final taking place at The Hagley Oval in Christchurch (3 April).

There will be a reserve day for both the semi-finals and the finals on the schedule.

The tournament will also be the first time since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic that the women's global event will be held.

The most recent major international women's tournament was the ICC Women's Twenty20 World Cup, which took place in Australia in March 2020 and was won by the hosts, who defeated India in the final.