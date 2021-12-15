PSL 7: Quetta Gladiators fan dresses up team in traditional attire using digital art

— Mariam Jamali, Twitter

As the franchises gear up for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 7), which will start from January 2022, Pakistani fans across the globe are expressing their support and love for their favourite teams in the most creative of ways.

Mariam Jamali, a Quetta Gladiator fan based in Doha, Qatar, expressed her support for her team by dressing the players up in Baloch turbans and attire by using digital art.



Mariam’s artwork instantly caught the attention of cricket enthusiasts as she took to Twitter and showed off her artistic skills.

“Here is Quetta Gladiators Squad "#QuettaGladiators #PSL7

Speaking to Geo.tv, Mariam — a 32-year-old Pakistani belonging to the vibrant Baloch community — said that she considers herself to be a huge fan of Quetta Gladiators.

However, she said that her favourite cricketer is Imad Wasim, who plays for Karachi Kings.

Shedding light on how she creates her art, Mariam said that she uses the popular software, Adobe Photoshop, to edit the pictures.

“I want my team [Quetta Gladiators] to win the PSL 7 trophy this time. If they do, I will be so happy,” said, adding that she loves creating digital art as she can express her love and enthusiasm for her team through that.



