Wednesday Dec 15 2021
Sana Batool

PSL 7: Quetta Gladiators fan dresses up team in traditional attire using digital art

Sana Batool

Wednesday Dec 15, 2021

— Mariam Jamali, Twitter
As the franchises gear up for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 7), which will start from January 2022, Pakistani fans across the globe are expressing their support and love for their favourite teams in the most creative of ways. 

Mariam Jamali, a Quetta Gladiator fan based in Doha, Qatar, expressed her support for her team by dressing the players up in Baloch turbans and attire by using digital art.

Mariam’s artwork instantly caught the attention of cricket enthusiasts as she took to Twitter and showed off her artistic skills.

"Here is Quetta Gladiators Squad"

Speaking to Geo.tv, Mariam — a 32-year-old Pakistani belonging to the vibrant Baloch community — said that she considers herself to be a huge fan of Quetta Gladiators.

However, she said that her favourite cricketer is Imad Wasim, who plays for Karachi Kings.

Shedding light on how she creates her art, Mariam said that she uses the popular software, Adobe Photoshop, to edit the pictures.

“I want my team [Quetta Gladiators] to win the PSL 7 trophy this time. If they do, I will be so happy,” said, adding that she loves creating digital art as she can express her love and enthusiasm for her team through that.

Quetta Gladiators announce final squad for tournament

  • James Vince - Platinum
  • Jason Roy - Platinum
  • Sarfaraz Ahmed - Platinum
  • Iftikhar Ahmed - Diamond
  • James Faulkner - Diamond
  • Mohammad Nawaz - Diamond
  • Shahid Afridi - Mentor - Gold
  • Mohammad Hasnain - Brand Ambassador - Gold
  • Naseem Shah - Gold
  • Ben Duckett - Silver
  • Khurram Shehzad - Silver
  • Naveen-Ul-Haq - Silver
  • Sohail Tanvir - Silver
  • Umar Akmal - Silver
  • Abdul Wahid Bangalzai - Emerging
  • Ashar Qureshi - Emerging
  • Ahsan Ali - Supplementary
  • Noor Ahmed - Supplementary

Kamran Akmal takes back decision to withdraw from PSL 7

Shaheen Afridi headlines Test ranking, Babar Azam loses ground in T20I

Kohli clears the air on 'problems' with Rohit Sharma

Watch: Saqlain Mushtaq challenges Babar Azam to a 'match'

Pak vs WI: Wasim Akram, Shahid Afridi express concern over Karachi fans' mistreatment

ICC Women's World Cup: Pakistan to face India on March 6

Former Australian cricketer Michael Slater arrested for second time in two months

Namibia captain says he'd play for 'free' in PSL 2022 after Kamran Akmal steps back

Pak vs WI: Pakistan defeat West Indies by 9 runs

PSL 7: Kamran Akmal takes exception to Ramiz Raja's 'inappropriate' comments

Virat Kohli withdraws from South Africa ODI series for Vamika's birthday

Pakistan vs West Indies' first T20 match fails to draw huge crowd in Karachi

