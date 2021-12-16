PML-N retains Khanewal's PP-206 constituency: unofficial results

According to unofficial results, PML-N leader Rana Muhammad Saleem is leading with16,787 votes from 183 polling stations.

PML-N on Thursday retained Khanewal district's PP-206 constituency, as their candidate Rana Muhammad Saleem emerged victorious, according to unofficial results.

Saleem bagged 47,649 votes, PTI’s Noreen Nishat Daha amassed 34,030 votes, while PPP’s Syed Wisaq was able to gain 15,059, according to unofficial results from all the 183 polling stations.

The voting count ended at 5pm after polling began at 8am as the seat fell vacant due to the death of PML-N leader Nishat Ahmed Daha. However, his wife Noreen was contesting on PTI’s ticket.

ECP declares PTI’s Noreen's vote invalid

PTI candidate Noreen Nishat violated the code of conduct as the candidate cast her vote and showed the stamped ballot paper to the media.

Taking notice of the incident, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has declared Noreen’s vote invalid.

According to the code of conduct set by the ECP, no voter can show their ballot paper to anyone.