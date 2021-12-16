 
pakistan
Thursday Dec 16 2021
By
Web Desk

PML-N retains Khanewal's PP-206 constituency: unofficial results

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 16, 2021

  • According to unofficial results, PML-N leader Rana Muhammad Saleem is leading with16,787 votes from 183 polling stations.
  • PTI’s Noreen Nishat Daha is second with 11,819.
  • Election Commission of Pakistan declares Noreen’s vote invalid.

PML-N on Thursday retained Khanewal district's PP-206 constituency, as their candidate Rana Muhammad Saleem emerged victorious, according to unofficial results. 

Saleem bagged 47,649 votes, PTI’s Noreen Nishat Daha amassed 34,030 votes, while PPP’s Syed Wisaq was able to gain 15,059, according to unofficial results from all the 183 polling stations. 

The voting count ended at 5pm after polling began at 8am as the seat fell vacant due to the death of PML-N leader Nishat Ahmed Daha. However, his wife Noreen was contesting on PTI’s ticket.

ECP declares PTI’s Noreen's vote invalid

PTI candidate Noreen Nishat violated the code of conduct as the candidate cast her vote and showed the stamped ballot paper to the media.

Taking notice of the incident, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has declared Noreen’s vote invalid.

According to the code of conduct set by the ECP, no voter can show their ballot paper to anyone.

More From Pakistan:

Mobile phone services in Islamabad to be suspended during OIC summit

Mobile phone services in Islamabad to be suspended during OIC summit
Shahrah-e-Faisal harassment case: Accused slapped with fine, 2-month jail

Shahrah-e-Faisal harassment case: Accused slapped with fine, 2-month jail
Seven years on, mothers of APS martyrs say their wounds are still fresh

Seven years on, mothers of APS martyrs say their wounds are still fresh

Gwadar protest ends after over a month as govt accepts demands

Gwadar protest ends after over a month as govt accepts demands
I spoke nothing but the truth, says ex-judge Wajihuddin Ahmed

I spoke nothing but the truth, says ex-judge Wajihuddin Ahmed
If PM Imran Khan valued money, he'd be a billionaire after divorce from Jemima: Fawad Chaudhry

If PM Imran Khan valued money, he'd be a billionaire after divorce from Jemima: Fawad Chaudhry
PM Imran Khan says Skardu International Airport will enhance tourism in GB

PM Imran Khan says Skardu International Airport will enhance tourism in GB
Schools winter vacations: Shafqat Mehmood likely to decide date today

Schools winter vacations: Shafqat Mehmood likely to decide date today
APS massacre: Pakistan has zero tolerance for violence, says PM Imran Khan

APS massacre: Pakistan has zero tolerance for violence, says PM Imran Khan
PPP’s performance in Sindh so far

PPP’s performance in Sindh so far
Country has gone bankrupt: former FBR chairman Shabbar Zaidi

Country has gone bankrupt: former FBR chairman Shabbar Zaidi

Latest

view all