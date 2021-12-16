'Kate Middleton at age 40': Duchess of Cambridge graces royal magazine cover

 
Kate Middleton appears on the cover of Majesty magazine's January 2022 issue.

The cover story titled "Catherine The Duchess At 40" is luring royal fans into buying the magazine online.

The magazine, which didn't give much details regarding the story of Kate Middleton, is famous for giving colourful insight into the lives of the royal families of the world.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 39, would celebrate her 40th birthday on January 9th, 2022.

Kate Middleton is the wife of Prince William, the second-in-line to the British throne.

