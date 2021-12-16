Prince Charles talks about Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's first meeting at Captain’s garden

Clarence House on Thursday Prince Charles visited the Britannia Royal Naval College Dartmouth as Admiral of the Fleet to preside over the Lord High Admiral’s Divisions.

The Prince of Wales said in a statement, “My father, as Lord High Admiral himself, was extremely proud of his links to this College, and it was here that my mother and father first met in the Captain’s garden, while my grandfather, King George VI, carried out the inspection of your predecessors.”

It said, during the Parade, HRH met members of the Divisions, before presenting graduation prizes to nine graduating Officer Cadets.

The Guard includes Sailors from the Commonwealth and other countries including Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Colombia, Egypt, Bangladesh, Albania, Morocco, Nigeria, Ghana, Bahamas, Lithuania, Tonga, Fiji, Germany, and Georgia.

The statement added,"50 years ago, on 16th September 1971, His Royal Highness joined Dartmouth as a member of Blake Division. As a graduate entrant, he spent six weeks at Dartmouth, learning about leadership, navigation and the ways of the Royal Navy."

The prince also shared a throwback picture of Prince Philip who died in April.