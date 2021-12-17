Pakistani among top 20 IT leaders at World CIO 200 Summit

A Pakistani national, Muhammad Umar Ilyas of Group EVP – Data Centre & Technology Operations (PTCL & UFONE) at PTCL Group, has won a global award at the World CIO 200 Summit 2021.

Ilyas is among the 20 top chief information officers (CIOs) who won the DX inspire awards for “Cloud Transformation”.

Established in 2017, the World CIO 200 Summit is a multi-country CIO felicitation ceremony that recognises the achievements of the ‘digital leaders’ of today. Loco Services, being the country partner of The World CIO 200 Summit – Pakistan Edition, brought a first-of-its-kind platform to Pakistan.

Loco Services took the initiative for the encouragement and recognition of Pakistan’s CIOs at the international level. Being part of the World CIO 200 Summit is an opportunity to promote the tech side of Pakistan and provide CIOs with the medium to showcase their achievements.

“This unique platform grows IT leaders, speaks with one voice on issues facing CIOs, and builds a vendor-neutral community for safe exchange of ideas and best practices,” said Managing Director of Loco Services, Muhammad Umer Khokhar.

“We look forward to even more participation in coming years. Pakistan being part of the World CIO 200 Summit is such a great achievement and always one step ahead towards the promotion and recognition of tech experts in Pakistan.”

Numerous nominations were received prior to the event. The nominations were evaluated by the global jury. Subsequently, 200 top CIOs were shortlisted and nominated for the DX Inspire Awards 2021 to be announced in this year’s event. The shortlisted CIOs for the summit included 12 top CIOs/IT heads from Pakistan.

The yearbook BOTS 4.0 is the Book of Titans that celebrates the success of the world’s top 200 CIOS of the digital world and their projects. The top twelve IT leaders from Pakistan, who became a part of BOTS 2021, included Abdul Rahim Ahmad, Faisal Anwar, Khawaja Tanveer Saleem, M Umar Ilyas, Muhammad Yasir Khan, Muhammad Jawed, Syed Abdul Qadir, Syed Alay Raza, Syed Asif Shah, Syed Wajeed Zaidi, Syed Zubair Shah and Zahid Ali.