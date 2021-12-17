 
pakistan
Friday Dec 17 2021
By
Web Desk

KP announces winter vacations schedule for schools

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 17, 2021

— Reuters/File
— Reuters/File

  • Winter vacations for educational institutions in plain areas will be observed from Jan 3 to 12, 2022.
  • Educational institutions in hilly areas will observe winter break from Dec 24, 2021, to Feb 28, 2022.
  • NCOC had earlier decided January 3 as the date for commencement of vacations.

Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahram Khan Tarakai on Friday announced that the winter vacations for educational institutions in plain areas will be observed from January 3, 2021, to January 12, 2022. 

Meanwhile, he added that all educational institutions in hilly areas will observe winter break from December 24, 2021, to February 28, 2022.

According to a statement issued by the department, both days are inclusive, stating that the decision has been taken in pursuance of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) dated 17-12-2021.

Meanwhile, in Punjab, the winter vacations for schools — public and private — across the province would be observed from December 23 to January 6, 2022.

Pakistan confirmed its first case of the new variant on Monday — in a patient who had no travel history.

Hours before Tarakai's announcement, the NCOC had finally decided January 3, 2022, as the date for the commencement of winter vacations of the educational institutions across the country.

The date was finalised Friday during a meeting of the NCOC, headed by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives and NCOC chief Asad Umar, held to review the rescheduling of winter vacations.

Last week, the government of Sindh had announced winter vacations for schools and colleges — public and private — across the province from December 20 till January 1, 2022.

More From Pakistan:

Here's a look at Maryam Nawaz's outfit from Junaid Safdar's valima

Here's a look at Maryam Nawaz's outfit from Junaid Safdar's valima
Four awarded double life imprisonment in Parveen Rehman murder case

Four awarded double life imprisonment in Parveen Rehman murder case
PM Imran Khan terms Shaukat Khanum Trust's funding allegations 'false, defamatory'

PM Imran Khan terms Shaukat Khanum Trust's funding allegations 'false, defamatory'
Shahbaz Sharif 'money laundering gang's ringleader': Shehzad Akbar

Shahbaz Sharif 'money laundering gang's ringleader': Shehzad Akbar
Murad Raas announces winter vacations schedule for Punjab schools

Murad Raas announces winter vacations schedule for Punjab schools
Karachi reports second case of Omicron variant, patient escapes quarantine: sources

Karachi reports second case of Omicron variant, patient escapes quarantine: sources
How have political parties changed their fortunes in by-polls since the 2018 general election?

How have political parties changed their fortunes in by-polls since the 2018 general election?
What is smishing and how can you protect yourself from it?

What is smishing and how can you protect yourself from it?

UNGA's adoption of Pakistan-sponsored resolution a hope for people of Kashmir: FO

UNGA's adoption of Pakistan-sponsored resolution a hope for people of Kashmir: FO
Winter vacations for Pakistan's schools start January 3: NCOC

Winter vacations for Pakistan's schools start January 3: NCOC
OIC Summit 2021: Three-day holiday in Islamabad with no suspension of mobile services

OIC Summit 2021: Three-day holiday in Islamabad with no suspension of mobile services
Supreme Court dismisses review pleas in sacked govt employees case

Supreme Court dismisses review pleas in sacked govt employees case

Latest

view all