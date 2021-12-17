KP announces winter vacations schedule for schools

— Reuters/File

Winter vacations for educational institutions in plain areas will be observed from Jan 3 to 12, 2022.

Educational institutions in hilly areas will observe winter break from Dec 24, 2021, to Feb 28, 2022.

NCOC had earlier decided January 3 as the date for commencement of vacations.

According to a statement issued by the department, both days are inclusive, stating that the decision has been taken in pursuance of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) dated 17-12-2021.

Meanwhile, in Punjab, the winter vacations for schools — public and private — across the province would be observed from December 23 to January 6, 2022.

Pakistan confirmed its first case of the new variant on Monday — in a patient who had no travel history.

Hours before Tarakai's announcement, the NCOC had finally decided January 3, 2022, as the date for the commencement of winter vacations of the educational institutions across the country.

The date was finalised Friday during a meeting of the NCOC, headed by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives and NCOC chief Asad Umar, held to review the rescheduling of winter vacations.

Last week, the government of Sindh had announced winter vacations for schools and colleges — public and private — across the province from December 20 till January 1, 2022.