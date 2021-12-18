 
sports
Saturday Dec 18 2021
'Let's not take this further,’ BCCI chief says on Virat Kohli controversy

Saturday Dec 18, 2021

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli (L) and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly
  • BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's comments regarding Virat Kohli's captaincy have triggered a massive controversy across the country.
  • "I've got nothing to say. It's a BCCI matter. BCCI will deal with it," Ganguly says.
  • Kohli denies all statements by BCCI chief regarding his captaincy.

Following controversy between former Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly, the latter tried to clear the air on media saying “let’s not take this forward”.

While speaking to an Indian media outlet, Ganguly said: “Let's not take this further. I've got nothing to say. It's a BCCI matter. BCCI will deal with it."

Earlier, Kohli had contradicted all of Ganguly's statements that the board had asked the star player to reconsider the decision.

“I was never told that I should not leave T20I cricket captaincy. I told the BCCI before giving up the T20I captaincy. I told them my point of view,” he had said, while addressing a press conference earlier this week.

The 33-year-old cricketers had added: “I told them I will continue as ODI captain and Test captain. I told them at that point that if the office bearers or the selectors don't want me to handle either of the responsibility, I am fine with it. I said this clearly when I approached the BCCI to discuss my T20I captaincy.”

His comments came after Ganguly had stated that BCCI had requested Virat to not step down as the T20I skipper but he did not agree. “And the selectors then did not feel it right to have two different captains for two white-ball formats,” he had said.

His comments triggered a massive controversy across the country, with Kohli fans still looking for answers from BCCI and Ganguly.

The Virat Kohli-led Indian red-ball squad is in Johannesburg, South Africa, and will take on the Proteas in a three-match Test series.

The first test match begins on December 26.

