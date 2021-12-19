 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 19 2021
By
Web Desk

‘The Crown’ season 5 wraps early after crew members test positive for COVID-19

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 19, 2021

‘The Crown’ season 5 wraps early after crew members test positive for COVID-19
‘The Crown’ season 5 wraps early after crew members test positive for COVID-19 

The makers have wrapped up the filming of the final season of Netflix’s The Crown amid the surging cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19, Variety reported.

The cast and crew members have reportedly taken off ahead of the holidays after several members on set tested positive for the novel virus.

However, it is currently unclear how many cases were reported or whether any of the actors tested positive. As per Daily Mail reported, eight crew members tested positive for the coronavirus.

A Netflix spokesperson told Variety that, "The Crown finished filming one day earlier than planned for the Christmas break following a few positive cases within the team, thus ensuring others' safety and so that everyone on production can enjoy a festive break with their loved ones."

The production is set to resume in January, however, no exact date has been announced yet. Filming for season 5 previously began in July.

Earlier this week, rare photos were shared online featuring the show’s Tony Blair family. The former British prime minister is played by Bertie Carvel while wife Cherie is portrayed by Lydia Leonard.

The fifth and the final season of The Crown is highly-anticipated after casting announcement. After Emma Corrin, Elizabeth Debicki will be seen portraying Princess Diana’s role.

Dominic West will step into Prince Charles’ shoes and Imelda Staunton will be seen as Queen Elizabeth II. Senan West, 13, will play Prince William on the show.

The Crown season 5 is expected to premiere in November 2022.

More From Entertainment:

Tom Holland heaps on praises for 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' stunt doubles

Tom Holland heaps on praises for 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' stunt doubles
SNL: COVID outbreak on set disrupts Paul Rudd's hosting gig

SNL: COVID outbreak on set disrupts Paul Rudd's hosting gig
Prince Charles 'stunned' over deteriorating relationship with Prince Harry

Prince Charles 'stunned' over deteriorating relationship with Prince Harry
Tick, Tick... Boom!: Zach Braff says in his next life he will aim to be actor like Andrew Garfield

Tick, Tick... Boom!: Zach Braff says in his next life he will aim to be actor like Andrew Garfield
Jennifer Lopez is not angry with Ben Affleck over his comments about Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Lopez is not angry with Ben Affleck over his comments about Jennifer Garner

Cardi B calls off launch of her new line of dolls due to poor quality

Cardi B calls off launch of her new line of dolls due to poor quality
Kate Middleton teased 'single' Prince Harry with witty Christmas gift

Kate Middleton teased 'single' Prince Harry with witty Christmas gift
Queen Elizabeth is hiring person to dig into royal secrets: Report

Queen Elizabeth is hiring person to dig into royal secrets: Report
Wonder Woman Lynda Carter seemingly calls out J.K. Rowling in new tweet

Wonder Woman Lynda Carter seemingly calls out J.K. Rowling in new tweet
‘Spider-Man’ star Tom Holland wants to see a Spider-Woman

‘Spider-Man’ star Tom Holland wants to see a Spider-Woman
‘Spider-Man’ headed for record-breaking pandemic-era debut: report

‘Spider-Man’ headed for record-breaking pandemic-era debut: report

Brian May, lead guitarist of Queen, tests positive for COVID-19

Brian May, lead guitarist of Queen, tests positive for COVID-19

Latest

view all