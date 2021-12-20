Kate Middleton dons 2019 Pakistan tour dress in recent appearance

While it is known that that Kate Middleton has an arsenal of clothing at her disposal, the Duchess of Cambridge is not shy about repeating her outfit.

In her recent appearance at the Royal Variety Performance with Prince William, she was spotted wearing a sequined green gown and gold earrings which she previously wore during her 2019 Pakistan tour.

The mother-of-three looked equally stunning in the green sequined Jenny Packham number which she paired with a green clutch and matching suede heels.

Previously, she wore the look at the National Monument of Pakistan in Islamabad, hosted by the British High Commissioner Thomas Drew, which she had worn with a green beaded scarf.

In her appearance her hair was styled differently as it was pinned to the side in loose curls - while her make-up looked elegant, with a pink lip and a smoky eye.