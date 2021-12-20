Emma Watson tears up over Hogwarts return in new trailer

Hollywood actor Emma Watson recently burst into tears during the new trailer for the upcoming Return to Hogwarts 20th anniversary special.

For those unversed, this is the very first trailer for the HBO Max reunion special episode and it features the original trio, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

The trailer even gave fans a glimpse into the trio’s connection and at one point in the trailer Grint can even be seen wiping away tears as he admits, "It's a strong bond we all have. We're family. We'll always be a part of each other's lives."

Check it out below:

A press release for the trailer also gave fans a sneak peek into what to expect and explained that it will "tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations, inviting fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time."





