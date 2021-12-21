 
PSL 7: Fakhar Zaman warns Haris Rauf against making any more mistakes

Pakistans fast bowler Haris Rauf  (Left) and left-handed opener Fakhar Zaman(Right). Photo: File
  • Opener Fakhar Zaman and fast bowler Haris Rauf engage in friendly exchange of comments on Twitter.
  • Fakhar Zaman congratulates Shaheen Afridi via Twitter, while also warning Haris Rauf.
  • "Do not make any mistake in the match now," Zaman tells Rauf.

After Lahore Qalandars announced Shaheen Shah Afridi as their captain for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) being held in January 2022, Pakistan's left-handed opener Fakhar Zaman and fast bowler Haris Rauf engaged in a light exchange of comments on Twitter.

Fakhar Zaman, the 32-year-old batter and opener who has been stuck in a thankless domestic circuit for more than five years, congratulated Shaheen Afridi via Twitter but also warned Haris Rauf not to "make any mistakes in the match now."

Fakhar also wished Shaheen Afridi well in the tweet.

"Long way to go superstar."

Responding to Fakhar Zaman's tweet, Haris Rauf said that he has "full confidence on his skipper" and that he "doesn't say anything."

It is pertinent to note that while the Lahore Qalandars have dropped Fakhar Zaman from their PSL 2022 squad, ESPNcricinfo have speculated that the side will likely re-sign him as a platinum player.

Lahore Qalandars have retained top fast bowler Haris Rauf as their brand ambassador while demoting him to the Diamond category.

