Tuesday Dec 21 2021
Ummay Farwa

Video of armed man entering Lahore university goes viral

Ummay Farwa

Tuesday Dec 21, 2021

  • Video on social media shows an armed man outside the gate of a private university trying to enter.
  • Gunman fires shots upon being prevented by people from entering.
  • Police open probe, begin hunt for suspect.

LAHORE: A video showing an armed man trying to break into a private university has gone viral on social media.

The man, dressed in light-blue shalwar kameez, was carrying a rifle, the video shows.

The university guards hid in a room when they saw the gunman instead of stopping him.

When people outside the university tried to stop him, he proceeded to fire shots in the air, spreading panic among all those nearby.

The police have opened an investigation into this matter and are looking for the suspect. Luckily, no one was hurt during the incident.

Earlier in the day, a building in the same university caught fire and students rushed out of their classes before help arrived. 


Punjab revises winter vacation schedule

Sindh announces public holiday on Dec 27 to mark Benazir Bhutto's death anniversary

JUI winning big in KP local body polls 'unfortunate': Fawad Chaudhry

Karachi: Police official dies in accident on Hub road

Punjab govt announces winter vacations schedule for universities

OIC, int'l community acknowledge Pakistan's stance on Afghanistan: PM

Pakistan conducts successful test flight of Babur Cruise Missile 1B: ISPR

Pioneer of bone marrow transplant in Pakistan Dr Tahir Shamsi passes away

KP local govt elections: Maryam Nawaz asks PM Imran Khan to go home

Why has the internet speed slowed down in Pakistan?

General election 2023: The voting patterns in urban and rural Punjab

'Wrong candidate selection' major cause for PTI's loss, concedes PM Imran Khan

