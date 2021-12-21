Video of armed man entering Lahore university goes viral

Video on social media shows an armed man outside the gate of a private university trying to enter.

Gunman fires shots upon being prevented by people from entering.



Police open probe, begin hunt for suspect.

LAHORE: A video showing an armed man trying to break into a private university has gone viral on social media.



The man, dressed in light-blue shalwar kameez, was carrying a rifle, the video shows.

The university guards hid in a room when they saw the gunman instead of stopping him.



When people outside the university tried to stop him, he proceeded to fire shots in the air, spreading panic among all those nearby.

The police have opened an investigation into this matter and are looking for the suspect. Luckily, no one was hurt during the incident.

Earlier in the day, a building in the same university caught fire and students rushed out of their classes before help arrived.



