Javed Miandad is all praises for top batter Babar Azam

Javed Miandad called Babar Azam the top batter. File photo

Former captain Javed Miandad lavished praise on national cricket team captain Babar Azam, saying he is a top batsman.

"Babar Azam is a top hitter and there is no doubt about his batting capabilities," the 64-year-old former skipper told the media.

"Babar Azam does not get cowed by bowlers. This is his special quality."

Sending his well wishes to the 27-year-old top batsman on ICC's ODI ranking, Javed Miandad hoped that Babar Azam will see many other laurels and records come under his belt.

If a player scores a triple century, he is definitely a great player, said Miandad.

"In my view, drop-in wickets are of no use in Karachi," he said.

Javed Miandad was the country's youngest cricket captain. He retired in 1996 after making a debut in international cricket in 1976.