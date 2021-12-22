Watch: Junaid Safdar and Aisha Saif stun in official mehndi video

The week-long festivities of Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saif's wedding wrapped up last week, but its still the talk of town as people just can't get enough of the glimpses from the wedding celebrations surfacing from time to time on social media.



The wedding has been making headlines for all the right reasons since long before the celebrations started mid-December, and has done it once again as the official video from the mehndi event surfaced Tuesday night.

The video was uploaded on Instagram by one of the videographers who covered Junaid and Ayesha's wedding events.

In it, the bride and groom look cheerful while enjoying their mehndi. The shots beautifully captured the couple's bliss on camera.

Junaid draped a brown shawl over a cream coloured shalwar kameez, while Aisha Saif stunned in a red and gold lehenga.

Soon after being unveiled, the video garnered thousands of likes and comments. One of the couple's admirers was Pakistani drama actor Iqra Aziz.

Junaid's valima took place on December 17 at Jati Umra, marking an end to the wedding events.

Junaid had tied the knot with Ayesha Saif at a luxurious hotel in London back in August.