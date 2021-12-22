 
pakistan
Wednesday Dec 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Watch: Junaid Safdar and Aisha Saif stun in official mehndi video

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 22, 2021

The week-long festivities of Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saif's wedding wrapped up last week, but its still the talk of town as people just can't get enough of the glimpses from the wedding celebrations surfacing from time to time on social media.

The wedding has been making headlines for all the right reasons since long before the celebrations started mid-December, and has done it once again as the official video from the mehndi event surfaced Tuesday night.

The video was uploaded on Instagram by one of the videographers who covered Junaid and Ayesha's wedding events.

In it, the bride and groom look cheerful while enjoying their mehndi. The shots beautifully captured the couple's bliss on camera.

Junaid draped a brown shawl over a cream coloured shalwar kameez, while Aisha Saif stunned in a red and gold lehenga.

Soon after being unveiled, the video garnered thousands of likes and comments. One of the couple's admirers was Pakistani drama actor Iqra Aziz.

Junaid's valima took place on December 17 at Jati Umra, marking an end to the wedding events.

Junaid had tied the knot with Ayesha Saif at a luxurious hotel in London back in August.

More From Pakistan:

ECP accepts apologies by Azam Swati, Fawad Chaudhry for anti-Commission remarks

ECP accepts apologies by Azam Swati, Fawad Chaudhry for anti-Commission remarks
COVID-19 in Pakistan: Balochistan reports 32 suspected cases of Omicron

COVID-19 in Pakistan: Balochistan reports 32 suspected cases of Omicron

Punjab registered over 2,900 FIRs to fight smog problem: relief commissioner

Punjab registered over 2,900 FIRs to fight smog problem: relief commissioner
Government retracts mini-budget from cabinet after rigid opposition

Government retracts mini-budget from cabinet after rigid opposition
Winter solstice 2021: It's the shortest day of the year today

Winter solstice 2021: It's the shortest day of the year today
FM Qureshi urges provision of urgent humanitarian assistance to Afghans

FM Qureshi urges provision of urgent humanitarian assistance to Afghans
Maryam Nawaz showers love on Junaid Safdar

Maryam Nawaz showers love on Junaid Safdar
Woman of Pakistani origin receives prestigious French award

Woman of Pakistani origin receives prestigious French award

Punjab revises winter vacation schedule

Punjab revises winter vacation schedule
Who designed Mehr-un-Nisa Safdar's dress for Junaid's valima?

Who designed Mehr-un-Nisa Safdar's dress for Junaid's valima?
Sindh announces public holiday on Dec 27 to mark Benazir Bhutto's death anniversary

Sindh announces public holiday on Dec 27 to mark Benazir Bhutto's death anniversary
JUI winning big in KP local body polls 'unfortunate': Fawad Chaudhry

JUI winning big in KP local body polls 'unfortunate': Fawad Chaudhry

Latest

view all