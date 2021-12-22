Watch: Virat Kohli answers most-searched questions about him

— Reuters/File

Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli neither owns a private jet nor does he drink black water, the cricketer has revealed.

The cricketer answered some of the most-asked questions by his fans and could be seen enjoying the “helium balloon challenge” in a video he posted on Instagram.



Kohli is one of the most-followed people on Instagram with over 170 million followers. Therefore, it's natural that they are quite interested in knowing him personally.

If you are a Kohli fan, then this video is a must-watch for you. Here are some of the questions Kohli answered in the video.



What does Virat Kohli do?



He replies, "I play cricket," after inhaling helium from the balloon.

What is Virat Kohli's customer care number?

The skipper says, "You can call me on 181818, but I hope you don't."

Does Virat Kohli own a private jet?

"No, that's a rumour. I don't have a private jet," he says with a smile on his face.

Does Virat Kohli drink black water?

He replies, "I have tried it a few times but I don't drink it regularly."

However, being a fitness freak, he said that he has alkaline water at home.

Was Virat good in studies?

"I was decent I would say but I wasn't a topper or anything," he replies with a snicker.

Was Virat Kohli in Money Heist?



Kohli disagrees that he was in Money Heist, but he said that he looks like Professor.

Can Virat Kohli speak in Punjabi?

The player says, "Yes, I can." He further talks in Punjabi and says that he speaks Punjabi, he listens to Punjabi music, and he is Punjabi.

The video has received a lot of funny replies and his fans can't seem to get enough of him.