Alicia Witt's parents found dead as she asked fans to get signed copies of her new book

Police found bodies of the parents of actor Alicia Witt inside their Massachusetts home.

According to Associated Press, the actor hadn't heard from them in several days and asked a relative to check on her parents.

Police in Worcester said, the deaths of Robert Witt, 87, and Diane Witt, 75, who were found Monday night, are not considered suspicious,

“I reached out to a cousin who lives close to my parents to check on them. Sadly, the outcome was unimaginable,” Witt wrote in a statement. “I ask for some privacy at this time to grieve and to wrap my head around this turn of events, and this surreal loss.”

There were reports the couple had been having furnace problems and were using a space heater, police said, but firefighters said there were no signs of carbon monoxide in the home, The Telegram & Gazette reported.

The incident happened on the same day the actress had asked her fans to get signed copies of her new book "Small Changes" before Christmas.




