Thursday Dec 23 2021
Teenager killed, dismembered by friend after altercation

Thursday Dec 23, 2021

— Reuters
  • Suspect, 19, killed a friend after an altercation. 
  • A 14-year-old boy, who was accompanying the two boys, is also detained. 
  • Police have recovered the body and have arrested the main suspect.

JHARKHAND, INDIA: A 14-year-old boy was allegedly killed over a fight with his friends who slit his throat and dismembered his body, police said Thursday.

According to the police, a 19-year-old suspect allegedly killed his friend and stuffed his body parts into a sack before dumping them in the jungle. The family of the victim filed a report of his disappearance after which a search was initiated and the body was recovered. 

As part of the probe, the police has also detained a 14-year-old boy who was accompanying the main suspect and had met the victim outside his house.

All three were going somewhere when a fight broke out between the victim and the 19-year-old boy. Following the altercation, the older boy attacked his friend with a knife and killed him.

The police have recovered the body and have arrested the main suspect.

