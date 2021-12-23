With Shaheen as captain, I think we can go one step further: Samit Patel

Lahore Qalandars' all-rounder Samit Patel. — PSL/File

Former England all-rounder Samit Patel thinks after Shaheen Shah Afridi's appointment as the new captain of Lahore Qalandars, the team could move one step forward.

"Hopefully, we can go one step closer and try to lift the trophy. Some really good cricketers have come out of the Qalandars. We have a good squad and need one final push," Patel said during an interview with Cricket Pakistan.

"Now, with Shaheen as the captain, Qalandars have a new leader with new ideas. I think we can go one step further. The bowling will take care of itself, but if we get our batting right, we could be a dangerous force," he added.

The all-rounder said that fans were amazing at all the venues across Pakistan.

"The crowd plays a big part and when you play in Lahore, in front of the home crowd, there's a lot of expectations and a lot of pressure," the all-rounder said.

"We have played a few amazing games there, the one against Quetta [Gladiatiors] where I and Dunky [Ben Dunk] scored runs and I took wickets in the other game, the crowd was fantastic," Patel said.

"Karachi is not a happy hunting ground for Lahore as our record there is not that much good but the crowd is fantastic all over Pakistan," he said.