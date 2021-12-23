PCB probing hotel fiasco of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy finalists

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Following the incident regarding the expulsion of finalist teams of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy from a local hotel, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja on Thursday said that an inquiry has been initiated.



A day earlier, the finalist teams of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Northern and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa faced an unusual situation when the admin of a local five-star hotel asked the cricketers to vacate the hotel.

Speaking to the media, the PCB chairman said the matter was brought to his notice last night and added an investigation is being conducted as to why the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy finalist teams were kicked out of the local five-star hotel.

Shedding light on the future plans of the cricket board, Raja said that PCB has numerous plans and in order to achieve these targets, planning on a commercial level is imperative.

“We are planning to construct a clubhouse and five-star hotel in the empty land available around the stadium,” he said.