Sania Mirza looks gorgeous in new monochromatic photograph

— Instagram/ mirzasaniar/

Tennis ace Sania Mirza is well-known for posting her gorgeous photographs on social media from time to time. Thursday evening was no exception, as the 35-year-old sportswoman took to her official Instagram page and shared a new monochromatic snapshot to drive her fans crazy.

In the snapshot, Sania could be seen rocking a short-sleeve shirt that she teamed with lace culottes to pull off a very stylish look.

In terms of accessories, she kept it very simple, yet elegant and opted for a watch on her left wrist.

She let her hair down and seemingly applied smokey-eyed makeup to complete her look.

Since a picture is worth a thousand words, Sania decided not to include a caption with her picture. Instead, she only used two heart emoji — a black and a white one — in the description box.

Within less than an hour of having been posted, the snapshot racked up more than 21,000 likes. That's not all, but her fans and followers quickly flocked to the comments section and posted endearing messages for the tennis player.

"MashaAllah, lots of love from Pakistan," one of the commentators wrote.

"The most beautiful athlete in the world," chimed in another user.

Meanwhile, a third fan called Sania a "real-life fairy."

"Cute, sweet, pretty beautiful and the asli parii of my life."