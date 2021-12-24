 
sports
Friday Dec 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Carbon copy: Fans spot resemblance in Wasim Akram and his eldest son

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 24, 2021

Former Pakistan cricket captain Wasim Akram pictured with Tahmoor Akram when he was a young boy (L) and Tahmoor Akram. — Photo courtesy Instagram/Wasim Akram
Former Pakistan cricket captain Wasim Akram pictured with Tahmoor Akram when he was a young boy (L) and Tahmoor Akram. — Photo courtesy Instagram/Wasim Akram

Netizens recently spotted a resemblance in former Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram and his eldest son after the cricketer shared a couple of pictures of his son on Instagram.

One of the two pictures shared by Akram is from his firstborn's childhood while the other is a recent picture where he is all grown up.

Akram had posted pictures to express his excitement, seemingly ahead of a reunion with his son.

My eldest boy all grown up! Can’t wait to see you 2 more days InshAllah" Akram wrote in the post's caption.

The pictures garnered a lot of attention from fans moments after being posted. Indian cricket commentator Gautam Bhimani was also among the people who adored the young man in the pictures and showered love through their comments.

Related items

"Love the before and after pics!! What a dashing young man, Wasim Bhai!" Bhimani commented.

'Carbon copy'

Many others deemed Akram's son his "carbon-copy" as a fan aptly commented: "Sir yeh to bilkul aap ki carbon copy hai."

Another concurred, saying: "Mashallah your carbon copy."

Others followed saying "Dekhneme ekdam Wasim bhai ke tarai lag raha hai" (He looks exactly like Wasim bhai), "He is exactly like you", "Taimoor is your carbon copy Waseem bhai", and so on.

One user was of the view that it is the boy's smile that is so reminiscent of his father.

The post has so far gathered 46,589 likes on Instagram.

More From Sports:

Test batter Abid Ali resumes rehabilitation after angioplasty

Test batter Abid Ali resumes rehabilitation after angioplasty
BBL 11: Sydney Sixers sign Pakistan's spin sensation Shadab Khan

BBL 11: Sydney Sixers sign Pakistan's spin sensation Shadab Khan
Pele discharged from hospital

Pele discharged from hospital
Sania Mirza looks gorgeous in new monochromatic photograph

Sania Mirza looks gorgeous in new monochromatic photograph
PCB probing hotel fiasco of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy finalists

PCB probing hotel fiasco of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy finalists

Greg Chappell hopes to see full-strength Australian team visit Pakistan next year

Greg Chappell hopes to see full-strength Australian team visit Pakistan next year
With Shaheen as captain, I think we can go one step further: Samit Patel

With Shaheen as captain, I think we can go one step further: Samit Patel
Watch: Moin Khan shakes a leg with actor Ali Ansari at son's wedding

Watch: Moin Khan shakes a leg with actor Ali Ansari at son's wedding
Pak vs Aus: Pinch-hitter Asif Ali has Australia in sights

Pak vs Aus: Pinch-hitter Asif Ali has Australia in sights
Displeased Ramiz Raja breaks silence on Yasir Shah's alleged rape case

Displeased Ramiz Raja breaks silence on Yasir Shah's alleged rape case
Shaheen turns down Afridi's advice on assuming captaincy

Shaheen turns down Afridi's advice on assuming captaincy
Watch: Virat Kohli answers most-searched questions about him

Watch: Virat Kohli answers most-searched questions about him

Latest

view all