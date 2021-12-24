Carbon copy: Fans spot resemblance in Wasim Akram and his eldest son

Former Pakistan cricket captain Wasim Akram pictured with Tahmoor Akram when he was a young boy (L) and Tahmoor Akram. — Photo courtesy Instagram/Wasim Akram

Netizens recently spotted a resemblance in former Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram and his eldest son after the cricketer shared a couple of pictures of his son on Instagram.

One of the two pictures shared by Akram is from his firstborn's childhood while the other is a recent picture where he is all grown up.

Akram had posted pictures to express his excitement, seemingly ahead of a reunion with his son.

My eldest boy all grown up! Can’t wait to see you 2 more days InshAllah" Akram wrote in the post's caption.

The pictures garnered a lot of attention from fans moments after being posted. Indian cricket commentator Gautam Bhimani was also among the people who adored the young man in the pictures and showered love through their comments.



"Love the before and after pics!! What a dashing young man, Wasim Bhai!" Bhimani commented.



'Carbon copy'

Many others deemed Akram's son his "carbon-copy" as a fan aptly commented: "Sir yeh to bilkul aap ki carbon copy hai."

Another concurred, saying: "Mashallah your carbon copy."

Others followed saying "Dekhneme ekdam Wasim bhai ke tarai lag raha hai" (He looks exactly like Wasim bhai), "He is exactly like you", "Taimoor is your carbon copy Waseem bhai", and so on.

One user was of the view that it is the boy's smile that is so reminiscent of his father.

The post has so far gathered 46,589 likes on Instagram.