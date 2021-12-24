 
Friday Dec 24 2021
Test batter Abid Ali resumes rehabilitation after angioplasty

Abid Ali speaks to fans after his angioplasty session. Photo: PCB
  • "As part of his rehabilitation process, he did light walking in the morning without showing any discomfort," says PCB. 
  • Abid Ali to continue rehabilitation in hospital until he is discharged next week, says PCB. 
  • Abid was rushed to a hospital a couple of days earlier after he experienced chest pain. 

Pakistani Test batter Abid Ali has resumed his rehabilitation after undergoing an angioplasty procedure, according to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

"As part of his rehabilitation process, he did light walking in the morning without showing any discomfort. He will continue his rehab in the hospital until he is discharged early next week," said the cricket board on Thursday. 

Abid had to undergo the procedure at a local hospital in Karachi after he felt chest pain while batting for Central Punjab against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in their last round fixture of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. 

The match was being held at the UBL Sports Complex a couple of days ago. 

Abid was rushed to the hospital after he complained of chest pain. The PCB had stated that the cricketer was diagnosed with acute coronary syndrome. 

After undergoing the angioplasty procedure, Abid recorded a video message in which he talked about his illness and requested fans to pray for him.

