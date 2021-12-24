Chris Noth ‘resting by his statement’ as assault accusations pile up

Chris Noth was photographed with a smile on Wednesday despite rising rape accusations against him

Chris Noth seemed unfazed by the sexual assault allegations piling up against him as he stepped out for a walk on Wednesday, reported Page Six.

The Sex and the City star, who has been accused of sexual assault by multiple women in the last week, was spotted taking a walk around the Great Barrington neighborhood in Massachusetts and flashed major grins at the photogs.

He also stressed on his innocence, telling one pap, “You have my statement, right? My statement is out, I rest by my statement.”

“I’ll now let the chips fall where they may. My statement is my statement, that’s all I can give,” the 67-year-old added.

Noth, who was most recently seen in the SATC reboot And Just Like That, has so far been accused by four different women, with the latest claim coming on Friday, December 24.

The actor has “categorically” denied the accusations, saying, “The encounters were consensual.”