PTI dissolves organisational structure following setback in KP LG polls: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Friday announced that after PTI suffered a huge blow in the first phase of the recently held local body elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the party has decided to dissolve its organisational structure.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad after a meeting of the party members, with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, the information minister said that the PTI has decided to form a new constitutional committee to devise a strategy for the second phase of the local bodies election in KP.

Speaking about the outcome of the polls, the minister said that he has received complaints that the tickets for the recently held LG polls in the province were distributed among families of party members.

"Since party tickets were distributed on the basis of nepotism as against the principles of fairness and merit, PM Imran Khan is very upset," said Fawad, adding that in the light of the situation, the party has decided to dissolve its organisational structure across Pakistan.

Providing details, Fawad said that the new committee of the PTI will have the top leadership on board and that tickets for elections will now be issued by the party under a new mechanism.

Expressing confidence in his party, Fawad said that the PTI is the biggest party in KP as well as the only

"If the PTI goes down, then Pakistan's politics will go down too, Fawad said.



