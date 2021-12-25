Johnny Depp’s old bandmate believes Amber Heard ‘ruined his life’

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp’s old bandmate has come forward with a statement against his ex-wife Amber Heard and accused of her of having “ruined his life” and driving him “to the point of insanity” by her actions and attitude.

The pal, Bill "Beano" Hanti, made the admission in the documentary Johnny Vs Amber on Discovery+.

There he blamed Depp’s addiction to substances on Heard and even went as far as to say that she is the person that caused his entire life to “go down hill.”

During his interview with the Daily Mail he was also quoted saying that Amber "Ruined his life, it really did. It totally [expletive] his career over, cost him his friends, part of his family."

Hanti also added, "She got inside John's head and made him absolutely crazy to the point where he was drinking and drugging, to the point of insanity.”

This news comes shortly after it was reported that Depp gearing up to fire back at Heard with a defamation lawsuit following the Aquaman actress’ attempts at accusing him of domestic violence.