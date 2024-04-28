Brad Pitt's plans with Angelina Jolie kids: SOURCE

Brad Pitt firm to keep ties with kids amid court battle with Angelina Jolie: SOURCE

Brad Pitt is dedicated to sustaining tie­s with his children as the legal fight be­tween Brad and Angelina rage­s on, source claims.

Brad Pitt has reaffirmed his commitment to maintaining a relationship with children amid ongoing legal battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

After Jolies accused her ex-husband of physical abuse during the 2016 flight, she accued him of turning his abuse towards the kids as well.

Shortly after, his adult kids including Maddox, aged 22, Pax, aged 20 and Zahara, aged 19, have decided to cut off ties with their father. However, the younger three have not.

According to a source privy to OK magazine, the young trio (Shiloh, 17 and 15-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne) “seen him often and they text”.

“Shiloh and Knox always had a special bond with him”, it claimed before adding that Vivienne’s relationship with her dad has strained a bit after working in Maleficent with her mother.

“In the past few years, she’s distanced herself”, spilled the source.

As for the other twin, the source described him as ‘mini Brad’ who loves his dad while the 17-year-old is going against her sibling’s advice to go no-contact with the Fight Club actor.

Following the kids’ affection, Pit has refused to let go of his estranged family.

“Brad is happy that they’re standing on their own two feet. He’s drained from fighting but refuses to give up on the rest of the family, either”, the source added.