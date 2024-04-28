Prince Harry, Meghan Markle disappoint King Charles yet again over Lilibet, Archie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have seemingly disappointed King Charles yet again over Lilibet and Archie as the Duke has confirmed his return to UK.



King Charles is believed to be "desperate" to see his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet, however, Prince Harry is returning to UK without his wife and kids for Invictus games event.

The California-based royal couple have a strained relationship with the royal family, and their two young children have spent very little time in the UK.

The Invictus Games spokesperson confirmed on social media that Prince Harry will attend the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on Wednesday May 8.

The spokesperson said, “We will be joined by our Patron, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, actor Damian Lewis and members of the worldwide Invictus Community to mark the occasion.”

The statement does not say that Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet will be attending the event, and therefore, won't meet King Charles.