Kate Middleton branded a walking miracle for doing the impossible with cancer

Experts have just shed some light into the seemingly impossible actions Kate Middleton has taken since her cancer scare.

Claims about it all have been issued by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She touched on it all in one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

She believes this move is nothing short of a miracle and was even quoted saying, “The princess has just pulled off quite the coup. Without so much as a shot being fired or a sternly-worded statement having to be put out on starchy Kensington Palace letterhead. Kate has gone dark.”

“How is it that the most-hunted, most obsessed-over, most-talked-about woman on the planet has managed to pull off the greatest disappearing act since Jimmy Hoffa? What has happened in the one month since Kate’s video verges on the bloody extraordinary—nothing.”