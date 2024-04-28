Prince Harry's plan to see Kate Middleton during UK visit revealed

Prince Harry has confirmed his return to UK for Invictus Games event as his father King Charles and sister-in-law Kate Middleton are undergoing cancer treatment.



The Invictus Games Foundation will celebrate 10 years of changing lives and saving lives with a 'Service of Thanksgiving' at St Paul's Cathedral on May 8th.

The spokesperson confirmed, “We will be joined by our Patron, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, actor Damian Lewis and members of the worldwide Invictus Community to mark the occasion.”

This will be Prince Harry’s first visit to UK since Kate revealed she is undergoing cancer treatment.

Now, a royal expert has claimed it is 'unlikely' Prince Harry will visit Kate Middleton but reunion with ailing father could be on the cards, according to Daily Mail.

Royal expert Tom Bower told MailOnline, “I'm sure he won't see Kate. But to reassert his royalty and his titles to enhance his brand, he will make a huge effort to be seen visiting his father, the King. I would be surprised if Meghan came.”

Another royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams also claimed: 'Catherine is undergoing preventative chemotherapy treatment and given how deep the rift is, to me it seems unlikely.”